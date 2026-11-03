Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, November 3, 2026

The Windsor skyline is seen from Dieppe Gardens along the Detroit River on November 2, 2026. The upcoming U.S. midterm elections could have significant implications for Windsor-Essex, particularly when it comes to cross-border trade, the auto industry and Canada-U.S. relations. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 15.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. Showers beginning in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 60 in the morning. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.