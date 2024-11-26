The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to plus 2 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow or rain. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow or rain. High plus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.