The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 9.

Wednesday..rain showers ending in the morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 70 near noon. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 1.