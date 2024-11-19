The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Showers and drizzle beginning this morning then changing to periods of drizzle this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High 16. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..periods of drizzle ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 12.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 4.