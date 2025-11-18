The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 5.

Monday..cloudy. High 9.