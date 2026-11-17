Fallen leaves on the ground at Roseland Golf Club, November 2026.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High 14.

Thursday night..clear. Low 6.

Friday..sunny. High 16.

Friday night..clear. Low 7.

Saturday..sunny. High 15.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.