The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8 C.
Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low 2 C.
Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.
Thursday..showers. High 12 C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.
Friday night..clear. Low 4 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 10 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.
Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.