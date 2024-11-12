The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8 C.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low 2 C.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 8 C.

Thursday..showers. High 12 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 4 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 10 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 6 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Sunday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 7 C.

Monday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.