The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..sunny. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Monday..cloudy. High 11.