The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 23 except 14 near Lake Erie. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..showers or thunderstorms ending after midnight then clearing. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Friday..sunny. High 17.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 11.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.