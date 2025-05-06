The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 11.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. High 18.

Friday night..clear. Low 6.

Saturday..sunny. High 22.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.