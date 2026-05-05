The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of thunderstorms early this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this morning. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..rain. Low 7.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming north 30 km/h late in the morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..sunny. High 14.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.