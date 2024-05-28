The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 22. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..a few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 12.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.



Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 20.

Thursday night..clear. Low 9.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.