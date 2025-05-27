The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 22. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning in the morning. Wind east 20 km/h. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 18.

Thursday night..clear. Low 13.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.