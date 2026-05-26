Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear near midnight. Low 14.

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 12.

Thursday..sunny. High 24.

Thursday night..clear. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 25.

Friday night..clear. Low 11.

Saturday..sunny. High 24.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11.

Sunday..sunny. High 23.

Sunday night..clear. Low 11.

Monday..sunny. High 25.