The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 12.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..cloudy. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy. High 25.