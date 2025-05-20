The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Periods of rain beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 11.

Wednesday..periods of rain. Amount 5 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.