The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 12.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Thursday..sunny. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 25.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.