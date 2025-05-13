The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this morning. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind east 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 13.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..clearing. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.