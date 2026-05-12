The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 17. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low 12.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 9.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.