The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Rain beginning late this evening. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low 6.

Wednesday..showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High 13. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High plus 2.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.