The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 mm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 20 mm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 after midnight. Low plus 5.

Wednesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..showers. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy. High 13.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 12.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.