The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle late this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of rain early this evening. Fog patches. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.