The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending late this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..showers ending near midnight then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 5 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Thursday..clearing. High 7.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 9.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Monday..cloudy. High 10.