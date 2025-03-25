The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low zero.

Thursday..sunny. High 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday night..rain. Low plus 5.

Monday..rain. High 7.