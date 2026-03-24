The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming clear late this evening. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 18.

Thursday night..periods of rain. Windy. Low minus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 11.