The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening and after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 8.

Thursday..sunny. High plus 2.

Thursday night..increasing cloudiness. Low minus 3.

Friday..snow. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.