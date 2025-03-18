The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Clearing early in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 7.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Friday..sunny. High 10.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.