The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Wednesday..becoming cloudy in the morning. 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low plus 1.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.