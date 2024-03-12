The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 16 except 9 near Lake Erie. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 7.



Wednesday..sunny. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.



Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.



Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 14.



Thursday night..showers. Low plus 5.



Friday..showers. High 10.



Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.



Saturday..cloudy. High 10.



Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low zero.



Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.