The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning then northeast 30 this afternoon. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 1.

Thursday..sunny. High 15.

Thursday night..clear. Low plus 4.

Friday..sunny. High 20.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 16.

Saturday night..showers. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.