The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning then northeast 30 late this afternoon. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.



Tonight..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

Wednesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning late in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the afternoon. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 3.

Thursday..sunny. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low plus 1.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.