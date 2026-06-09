Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. A few showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 41.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.