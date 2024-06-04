The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 19.

Wednesday..cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Sunday..cloudy. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.