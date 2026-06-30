Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 30, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 35. Humidex 45. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 24.

Wednesday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High 37. Humidex 45. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 25.

Thursday..sunny. High 36.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 25.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 35.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 24.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.