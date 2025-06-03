The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Hazy. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 17.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.