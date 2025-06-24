The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then northwest 30 this afternoon. High 34. Humidex 45. UV index 11 or extreme.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.