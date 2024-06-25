The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning and ending near noon then 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 21.

Wednesday..becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..clearing. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..sunny. High 28.