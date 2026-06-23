Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

A view of Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario from the shore of Windsor. Sunrise over the Detroit River.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..clearing this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 23.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.

Friday..sunny. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35.