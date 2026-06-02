Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Crab apple tree and lilacs bloom in Breslau, Ont. (Source: Gareth Goossen)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Low 10.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. High 31.

Thursday night..clear. Low 19.

Friday..sunny. High 32.

Friday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.