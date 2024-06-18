The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 24.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. High 35. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 34.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.