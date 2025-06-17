The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening and before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 34.

Sunday night..clear. Low 23.

Monday..sunny. High 35.