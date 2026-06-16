Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

A view out of the window of an Airplane. The sun is just behind the wing and flying above the clouds.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..showers ending after midnight then mainly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 17.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 23.