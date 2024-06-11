The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness this evening. Low 13.

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 15.

Sunday..sunny. High 31.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 35.