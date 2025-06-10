The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.