The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..cloudy. Rain beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 20.

Wednesday..showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 30 in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.