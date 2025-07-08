The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Low 20.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday night..clear. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday night..clear. Low 20.

Monday..sunny. High 30.