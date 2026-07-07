Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

A sunny sky in Windsor, Ont. on June 5, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Low 18.

Wednesday..sunny. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.