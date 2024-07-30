The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 6 or high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 20.

Wednesday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 20.

Sunday..sunny. High 27.

Sunday night..clear. Low 15.

Monday..sunny. High 28.