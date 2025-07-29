The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 32. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..increasing cloudiness. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 26.

Friday night..clear. Low 13.

Saturday..sunny. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 14.

Sunday..sunny. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.