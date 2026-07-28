Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 16.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 18.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.